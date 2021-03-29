Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Desmond Nleya

A 25-YEAR-OLD Harare woman Brenda Matola was allegedly

conned U.S $1000 after she was tricked into paying the money by a bogus car dealer Elliot Mavunga from Harare who misrepresented to her that he could import an ex-Japan car on her behalf from Japan.

Cases of fraud are on the rise in the country especially to do with acquiring of vehicles and residential stands.

The matter came to light after the victim failed to get her money back resulting in the accused being arrested and the case number isIR110688.Circumstances are that sometime last year, Matola was connected to the accused through a third party in the hope that he was going to buy purshase a car on her behalf since he was an agent. Mvumba even promised that only 800$ was needed to buy a Toyota Funcargo in which no duty payment was to be done as they were going to use the Returning Residence facility.Matola fall to the trick and deposited the money through Mukuru and was later told to deposit some more to cover other expenses.When time lapsed and no vehicle was delivered the victim became suspicious and reported the case to the police.Investigations led to the arrest if the accused who resided in Glenview and yet he was tricking people that he was in Beitbridge.The accused is out on bail no money has been recovered so far.In a similar case in October 31, 2017 WOMAN WAS CONNED, LOSES $8 000 TO CAR DEALER ! who then appeared in court for allegedly swindling $8 000 from a client in a botched car deal. Munyaradzi Chauraya (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of theft of trust property.