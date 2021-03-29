Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

THE Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) divulged plans to honour the late veteran Journalist, rights advocate, environmentalist, friend rolled in one and immediate past secretary-general, Foster Vulindlela Dongozi.The long-serving ZUJ Secretary-General died of typical pneumonia as evidenced by the doctor's report which was issued to the relatives and later altered a few hours after the body was taken back to Nyaradzo funeral parlor to be Covid-19 related late December last year.He was aged 48 and was laid to rest in Lozane Village, Chief Hozheri in Sanyati located in Kadoma District, in Mashonaland West Province, northern central Zimbabwe. about 100 kilometres (62 mi), by road, northwest of the city of Kadoma, on the east bank of the Sanyati River, about 60 kilometres (37 mi), by road, northeast of the town of Gokwe, on the opposite side of the river. The memorial will be in form of a lecture to celebrate Dongozi's immense contribution to the journalism profession.Speaking at a ZUJ media workshop held in Harare on Wednesday 31 March 2021, ZUJ outgoing president Micheal Chideme described the late Dongozi as an imitable figure in the media fraternity.This was the first physical meeting the journalists union convened in Harare without Dongozi."A memorial lecture will be dedicated to the memory of the late Foster Dongozi.It will celebrate the memory of someone who worked tirelessly towards and achieved much in journalism," Chideme said after requesting workshop attendees to join him observe a minute of silence for his late colleague.With a journalism career that spanned over two decades, Dongozi had worked for Daily News, Zimpapers (The Chronicle) and The Standard. Dongozi also worked with the then Ministry of Media, Information, and Publicity to host the Federation of African Journalists congress in Zimbabwe in 2010, Disability Rights Up; Sexual Harassment in the Media Research; and, Women Walk Silently to Parliament. Foster also worked as a correspondent to: the Drum Magazine; United Nations Integrated Regional Information Networks (IRIN); and, New York Times.At the time of his death, Dongozi was the ZUJ secretary-general and had also served as a general council member of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), executive committee member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and an executive member of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).Foster was more than a journalist. He was an environmentalist. He was an advocate for rights of the disabled people.He was an entertainer, an all-weather friend. A real gentle giant, for lack of new terminology. May the spirit of Foster Dongozi, Chubby, FBI, Dr Swango, Bradshaw Muzanenhamo "World's best Journalist", "The world's most beautiful man", Rest In Peace . Till we meet again