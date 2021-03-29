Obert Gutu 'confirms' he's CIO?

News / National

by Ndou Paul

Your abuse of a picture from a #CIO CCTV-spy camera, taken by Mnangagwa's henchmen, confirms you're a clansman-insider; apropos your past as a gukurahundi prosecutor, now earmarked to be a @NPRCZim Commissioner; to cover up for Mnangagwa's atrocities, in the @NPRCZim's last days! pic.twitter.com/o5sR1N6jEj — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 3, 2021

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has suggested that former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu could be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation ( CIO).Gutu recently explained why he joined Zanu-PF.