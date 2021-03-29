Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

by Sytaff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) executive escort motorbike outrider (name withheld), who was leading First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's motorcade, died on the spot this afternoon after colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Altezza.

The horrific accident reportedly occurred as the First Lady was returning to Harare from Mhangura where she had gone to make a donation.
poster

Sources said the traffic police officer sustained serious injuries in the crash that occurred at a spot popularly known as ‘PaJones' which is between Lion's Den and Chinhoyi late afternoon this Easter Friday.

By the time of publishing, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get a report on the accident.

Also, Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove professed ignorance over the matter.

April has not been a lucky month for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife and security aides.

In April last year, the First Lady's motorcade was involved in a fatal accident in Mavhuradonha, Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central province leading to the death of Albert Vunganai, her close aide.

Vunganai died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident happened when one of the cars constituting the motorcade developed breaking problems, with the driver reportedly attempting to avoid hitting the First Lady's vehicle which was immediately in front of him.

Three other security officers were also injured in the accident.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

16 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

20 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

22 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

22 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5416 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

23 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

23 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

23 hrs ago | 902 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days