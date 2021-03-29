Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

by Sytaff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
ANTI-RIOT police bashed community members in Domboshava Village, Matobo as punishment for ganging up to evict miners, civil society group, Heal Zimbabwe Trust has reported.

The details were revealed by the Human Rights Monitors (HRMs) working with HZT, during a training workshop earlier this week.
poster
 
"The villagers are living in constant fear because these miners are so violent and bribe the police to avoid arrests.

"They have threatened that they will unleash a second wave of Gukurahundi if villagers continue to resist their mining activities," said HZT.

Gukurahundi refers to a military operation back in the early 1980s which saw the slaughter of an estimated 20 000 civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands regions.

The civil society organisation noted that the local community once mobilised and evicted the miners albeit at a cost after police were unleashed to assault and arrest some of them.

"The violent mining activities have destroyed the social fabric and disrupted the prevalence of social cohesion," HZT said.

Nasty violence by gold miners in the Matabeleland South province reached its peak in 2019 prompting chiefs and legislators in the area to appeal for government intervention to end the skirmishes.

The gangs use all manner of weapons that include machetes, guns and knives in their fights for control of gold claims.

Matabeleland South is rich in gold with 5 772 registered mining claims.

This has made the province a magnet for artisanal miners from across the country.

A number of gold barons that control the claims have been accused of being the source of the chaos in the sector.

The training by HZT is part of efforts to empower local communities to help safeguard against human rights abuse and also help build peaceful communities.

The organisation uses various strategies to address conflicts within local communities.

One of the strategies includes the use of community dialogue, an initiative for communities to discuss and collectively identify ways through which they can proffer solutions to problems in their communities.

The platforms also equip communities with relevant information on Covid 19, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and human rights while facilitating local level conversations on pertinent issues affecting communities as well as create socially cohesive communities.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

1 min ago | 0 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

16 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

20 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

22 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

22 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5419 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

23 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

23 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

23 hrs ago | 902 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days