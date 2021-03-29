Police on high alert

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that it will descend heavily on traffic offenders and violators of Covid-19 regulations during the Easter Holiday.This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this week pronounced a number of new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the Easter Holiday, including stopping boarding school students from travelling home and barring parents from visiting their children in schools.In a statement, national police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents would carry out strict checks and enforce full compliance with the measures set by the government.He emphasised that checkpoints and patrols would be increased during the Easter holidays."The ZRP will deploy officers to curtail criminal activities throughout the country through patrols, stop and search and crime awareness campaigns. Police commanders will ensure that officers perform duties according to set standards," he said."The ZRP urges all motorists and the general public to observe road rules and regulations and ensure that motor vehicles are roadworthy for carrying passengers and goods."According to Nyathi, records over the years have shown that speeding, human error, misjudgment, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents."Motorists should ensure that tyres are in good condition before embarking on journeys. We are appealing to all motorists to drive safely during this holiday and avoid overtaking in situations which are not safe to do so. We urge motorists to cooperate with police officers when stopped at roadblocks and checkpoints in order to avoid inconveniences."Police would be checking for various traffic violations, stolen motor vehicles, smuggling of minerals, criminal movements, cattle rustlers and drug traffickers on all major highways and roads in the country," he said.To ensure that the Easter holidays are relatively accident-free, Nyathi said the police will work hand in glove with stakeholders such as the traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Vehicle Inspection Department."Police will impound all defective or un-roadworthy vehicles in order to safeguard lives. Members of the public are urged to avoid boarding Mushikashika or unregistered vehicles as they risk being mugged. Besides these vehicles are not licensed or insured to carry passengers," he said.Zimbabwe eased its two-month lockdown at the beginning of last month after a drastic fall in new infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic, but has kept its land borders closed except for transit cargo related to essential and critical services.The country began rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign in February after receiving an initial batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by China. Since then over 87 000 Zimbabweans have received the first dose of either the Chinese-manufactured SinoPharm or SinoVac vaccines, while close to 17 000 got their second jab as of Thursday.Nyathi said the police understood the need for citizens to perform their religious duties and hold family gatherings during Easter. He, however, said it was not time to relax measures currently in place."As the nation commemorates the Easter Holiday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds members of the public that the government's Covid-19 regulations announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 30 will be enforced without fear or favour," Nyathi said.