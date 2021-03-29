Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pension fund sued for US$4m

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
A LOCAL company has filed a lawsuit at the High Court demanding US$4 million from the Communications and Allied Industries Pension Fund (CAIPF).

Nutriveg, which is under judicial management, together with its assigned corporate rescue practitioner Hazvinei Mutonda, is claiming that CAIPF breached its care of duty and was responsible for the damages incurred to its factory equipment.

According to the summons, CAIPF began the process of evicting Nutriveg from a stand in Stapleford in early 2020 and barred the company from accessing its dehydration factory plant by installing a new tenant at the property.

 "The defendant (CAIPF) is the owner of 5 Shamwari Road, Stapleford where the plaintiff was operating a dehydration factory plant.

"The defendant had since initiated eviction proceedings against the plaintiff and had barred the plaintiff access to the property because the defendant had installed another tenant and hence the plaintiff was unable to conduct any maintenance work to safeguard the property," Nutriveg said in their application.

The company is alleging that on May 31, 2020 a fire broke out at the factory as a result of CAIPF's neglect of the property resulting in their equipment being destroyed.

"On the 31st of May 2020, the plaintiff's factory was destroyed by a fire. The fire started from a rubbish pit at a neighbouring farm compound and managed to spread to the plaintiff's factory because of the defendant's failure to maintain the property through cutting grass and erection of fireguards," Nutriveg added.
Mutonda, together with Nutriveg are arguing that CAIPF breached its care of duty by failing to uphold their responsibility of maintaining the area around the plant.

"Resultantly, the defendants breached its duty of care as follows; the defendant's failure to maintain the property by way of cutting grass and erecting necessary fire guards directly resulted in the ability of the fire to spread to the Defendant's premises and gut the plaintiff's factory.

"It was wrong for the Defendant not to put in place the necessary safeguards to avert harm to the Plaintiff property since it had barred the Plaintiff from having access to the premises to ensure the same," reads the application.

Nutriveg is demanding that CAIPF pay the US$4 million that is required to restore the factory and replace the factory equipment.

"The plaintiff commissioned an audit report on the 14th of September 2020 conducted by Dennis Beunk which concluded that it would cost US$4 800 470 to restore the factory to what it was using the existing premises and buildings.

"The plaintiff has suffered patrimonial loss due to the defendants breach of its duty of care in respect to the plaintiff's property and the plaintiff is entitled to restitution by way of damages for the loss suffered," Nutriveg stated.

CAIPF is yet to file opposing papers to the lawsuit brought by Nutriveg.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Police on high alert

1 min ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

16 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

21 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

22 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

22 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5423 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

23 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

24 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

24 hrs ago | 903 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days