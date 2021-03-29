Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
THE court battle between the government and a Harare man over the construction of the statue of First Chimurenga heroine Mbuya Nehanda has escalated after the latter launched a new application.

Felix Elijah Shamuyarira initially approached the High Court in July last year insisting that the government was making a grave mistake in constructing the statue of the late heroine as they had not consulted her family before proceeding with their plans.

In his application, Shamuyarira, who claims he is related to the late spirit medium, cited Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, Local Government minister July Moyo, National Archives director Ivan Murambiwa, National Museums director Godfrey Mahachi as well as National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda as the respondents.

The matter was heard on December 30 before High Court judge Justice David Mangota, who directed Shamuyarira to make amendments to the draft order.

In the recent application filed at the court, Shamuyarira is challenging the application for condonation filed by Kazembe and the other respondents on March 2.

He is seeking to have the application dismissed and is arguing that the claim by the respondents that they failed to file opposing papers on time due to their optimism of an out-of-court settlement is untrue as the parties have never engaged in a settlement meeting.

"There is no way the applicants would have anticipated reaching an out-of -court settlement with first respondent (Shamuyarira), when in fact there was no meeting or engagement with anyone held on the 7th and 8th of August 2020 as falsified herein. The contents herein are a blatant lie.

"The applicants herein and the first respondents in Case No. HC3868/20 was supposed to file opposing papers no later than the 6th of August 2020.

"Therefore, as the applicants knew very well that no engagement and consultations took place with the first respondent on the 7th and 8th of August 2020.

"Therefore, in full view of these fabrications the applicants' application for condonation and extension of time must fail as is based on false statement."

Shamuyarira is further seeking to be granted leave to amend the founding affidavit and the draft order of the initial application.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Police on high alert

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

16 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

21 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

22 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

22 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5423 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

23 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

24 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

24 hrs ago | 903 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days