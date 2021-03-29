Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
A HARARE police officer is in trouble with the same law he administers daily after he allegedly caused the road accident that claimed the life of a colleague who was escorting First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa from Mhangura Friday.

Police have revealed the victim as Sergeant Freddy Chipato who was stationed at ZRP Chinhoyi Road.
 

Chipato died on the spot after his bike was crashed by Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro's Toyota Àltezza Friday.

According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Mutandiro is also a police officer stationed in Harare.

He is now being charged with culpable homicide and faces a two-year mandatory sentence if convicted.

"Meanwhile, the law will take its course against Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro who is now facing culpable Homicide charges," Nyathi said in a statement.

He said the late member was on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motor bike while the First Lady's convoy was on its way from Mhangura.

Nyathi further narrated, "Suddenly, a motorist, Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro, who was later identified to be a police officer stationed in Harare came driving a Toyota Àltezza on his way to Karoi with one passenger on board.

"He tried to pull off the road to the left in a bid to give way to the clearing party but failed and swerved to the right.

"The Toyota Àltezza then encroached on to the lane of the motorbike which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

"The vehicle then collided with the clearing motorbike resulting in the death of Sergeant Chipato after sustaining serious body injuries."

Nyathi said the First Lady "was not involved at all in the road traffic accident like all other accidents and reiterate that it has nothing to do with the First Lady's convoy."

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has extended his condolences to the family of Chipato.

The Friday incident is the second time the First Lady's convoy has been involved in a fatal road crash.

In April last year, another driver who part of First Lady's convoy died on spot after the Toyota Hilux he was driving rolled down a steep, rocky embankment before coming to a stop against a tree near Muzarabani.

Three other people were injured.

Source - newzimbabwe

