Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has seen an increase in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines over the past few weeks with the number of vaccinations now exceeding 100,000.

That may sound minute for a country chasing a 10 million target to achieve herd immunity, but observers say it is significant given the inoculation program's false start two months ago.

The first phase targeting frontline workers had many people, including healthcare personnel casting doubt on the Chinese Sinopharm jab as they questioned its efficacy and safety.

But the country has expanded its outreach under phase two since March 24, vaccinating the elderly, teachers, religious leaders, people with chronic diseases, and security forces, among other demographics.

It has also widened its vaccine choice after buying one million doses of Sinovac, also from China, and receiving a donation of 35,000 Covaxine doses from India.

Daily vaccinations have moved from an average low of 500 or so to several thousands, with 16,024 people getting their first shot on Friday, bringing the total of initial dose recipients to 103,815.

Those who have received a second and final shot grew to 20,938 after 3,422 immunizations, the ministry of health said in a daily update.

That means a total of 124,753 Zimbabweans, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, have now received some degree of protection from the respiratory pandemic which has since killed 1,524 people and infected 36,903 others.

Infections and deaths have remained impressively low in the last two straight months with just one fatality and 7 cases recorded on Good Friday.

Zimbabwe Doctors Association for Human Rights (ZDAHR) secretary-general Norman Matara attributed the upturn in vaccinations to "increased awareness campaigns and absence of perceived side effects and myths surrounding the vaccines."

Still, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a likely increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths across the world from an anticipated third wave, encouraging people to stick to protective measures including mask-wearing and social distancing.

"We're into our second year of the pandemic. There is a lot of frustration and fatigue out there wanting this pandemic to be over, but with transmission increasing, it's going in the wrong direction," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO Covid-19 technical lead at the organization's headquarters in Geneva.

"This is far from over. We're not talking about a handful of cases here and there. We are still in the acute phase of the pandemic."

According to WHO, global cases climbed by 14 percent across last week – the sixth consecutive weekly increase – and deaths jumped for the third week in a row.

As of Saturday, the number of infections had breached 130 million Covid-19 while deaths had also surpassed 2.8 million.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Police on high alert

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

7 hrs ago | 395 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

16 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

21 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

22 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

23 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5427 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

23 hrs ago | 1858 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

23 hrs ago | 712 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

24 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

24 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

24 hrs ago | 905 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days