Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer  (ZRP) based at Chombira police station, Chiweshe is on the run after he allegedly stole seven  bovines from Centenary.

Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that constable Anorld Machingaifa (32) has been in the habit of stealing cattle and selling them to butcheries.
It is further alleged that  two of the bovines were recovered and the other five are still missing.

