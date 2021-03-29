Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Shelton Muchena

A Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP biker who was part of the First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa' VIP traffic clearance team was allegedly knocked down and died on the spot by another cop driving a Toyota Altezza at the 131 kilometer peg along Harare -Chinhoyi road.

Sergeant Freddy Chipato died after Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro failed to control his Toyota Altezza and hit the now deceased.Mnangagwa was coming from Mhangura when the accident occured.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident in a statement.He said the law will take it's course against Mutandiro who is already facing a culpable homicide charge.Chinhoyi yesterday late afternoon.April has not been a lucky month for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife and security aides.In April last year, the First Lady's motorcade was involved in a fatal accident in Mavhuradonha, Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central province leading to the death of Albert Vunganai, her close aide.