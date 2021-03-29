Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

by Simbarashe Sithole/Shelton Muchena
41 secs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP biker who was part of the First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa' VIP traffic clearance team was allegedly knocked down and died on the spot  by another cop  driving a Toyota Altezza at the 131 kilometer peg along Harare -Chinhoyi road.


Sergeant Freddy Chipato died after Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro failed to control his Toyota Altezza and hit the now deceased.

Mnangagwa was coming from Mhangura when the accident occured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident in a statement.

He said the law will take it's course against Mutandiro who is already facing a culpable homicide charge.

Chinhoyi yesterday late afternoon.

April has not been a lucky month for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife and security aides.

In April last year, the First Lady's motorcade was involved in a fatal accident in Mavhuradonha, Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central province leading to the death of Albert Vunganai, her close aide.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's Hwende in trouble

21 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

25 mins ago | 13 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Police on high alert

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

27 mins ago | 3 Views

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

27 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe takes to the streets

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

The Birth of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi Establishment of the Department of National Statistics

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Obert Gutu is CIO, suggests Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Veteran journalist, Dongozi, to be honored.

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimra blocks importation of used cars without deadline notice

7 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Matemadanda's recall sets the pot boiling

17 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

21 hrs ago | 210 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

21 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

21 hrs ago | 643 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

23 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

23 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 5448 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

24 hrs ago | 1868 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

24 hrs ago | 722 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

24 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

24 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

24 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

24 hrs ago | 917 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days