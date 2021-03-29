Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZUPCO driver kills minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwe United  Passenger Company (ZUPCO)  driver Tapfumanei Muchenji allegedly knocked down an eight-year-old minor killing him on the spot on Friday at Nzvimbo growth point, Chiweshe.

According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe the now deceased minor was playing close to the road with his colleagues when this occurred.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident at Nzvimbo Chiweshe where an eight-year-old minor was hit by a ZUPCO bus driver and died on the spot," Mundembe said.

Police warned drivers to be vigilant on the road and avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Feedback
simbasithole@bulawayo24.com
WhatsApp number+27 61 028 2354
Twitter @simbasitho

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days