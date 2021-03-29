Millers plead for vaccines

News / National

by Staff reporter

Millers have applied to the Ministry of Health to give priority to their over 15 000 workers in the ongoing vaccination programme against Covid-19.in an application to the permanent secretary in the ministry, Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said the past national lockdowns imposed by the government classified grain milling workers as offering essential services, who had to continue working in order to sustain national food security."We respectfully submit that it is in the national interest to grant us this application as grain milling workers will be protected and continue to undertake their duties to feed the nation," Musarara said."We hasten to advise that their duties will include moving grain from various storage/farming districts to mills and also delivering finished products to various and several retail shops nationwide, activities that will expose them to contracting the virus."