Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has intensified the crackdown on errant cross border transporters who are smuggling goods from neighbouring countries, mostly South Africa during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and has since fined the culprits a cumulative US$200 000.

The errant cargo carriers were fined for unauthorised opening of the seal, tampering with the SIM cards, losing and/or damaging the seal.

Other offenders were also fined for violation of the seals, including forcible removal or actual damage to the seals, deviation from declared and designated routes. Most mushrooming grocery shops, retail outlets and supermarkets in the country have also been providing a ready market for the smuggled basic commodities.

Some transporters would purport to be in transit to neighbouring countries before deviating and selling the products on the black market. In a statement last week, Zimra said it dealt with 35 076 trucks in 2020 some of which deviated their routes and tampered with seals which was an indication that they were smuggling goods.

"In 2020, Zimra reported that they sealed 35 076 trucks which gave the authority US$1 083 302.88 in sealing fees while the total revenue from fines stood at US$216 900.00.

"The system uses GPS/GPRS technology for tracking. Electronic seals are affixed to cargo containers, box trucks, soft sided trucks (flat decks with side curtains), tankers, and break bulk (goods under tarpaulin) the electronic seals send regular signals to the control room to show the location of the cargo. The electronic seal connects to the internet and the control room is manned 24 hours a day and relays information of violations to the reaction teams," said Zimra in a statement.

Zimra said tampering with seals or deviating from dedicated geo-fenced routes attracts a fine of US$2 000.

"On sealing of a truck, the driver is required to select a dedicated geo-fenced route to the exit port which is captured in the system. Any diversion from these routes or entry into a restricted zone constitutes a geo fence violation which attracts a US$2 000 fine.

"Violations include unauthorised opening of the seal, tampering with the SIM cards, losing and/or damaging the seal. General disregard of the legislation by transporters, agents and traders. Violation of the seals, including forcible removal or actual damage to the seals, deviation from declared and designated routes," said Zimra.

Zimra said it had embarked on a security system upgrade which will see the authority purchasing modern and sophisticated electronic monitoring devices including drones worth US$2 million.

"Zimra will move with speed to procure drones worth an estimated US$2 million that will be used at all ports of entry to reduce smuggling and underhand deals.

"Plans are also at an advanced stage to place a CCTV camera system at border posts and strategic areas. The CCTV system will be linked to a loss control command centre at Zimra head office that will have sight of the footage live feed from the border post. The system is expected to be procured and installed from funding in the 2021 budget," said Zimra.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora suffers major blow

24 mins ago | 221 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

25 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

32 mins ago | 135 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

38 mins ago | 55 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

39 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

40 mins ago | 20 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

46 mins ago | 91 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

46 mins ago | 20 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

47 mins ago | 28 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

48 mins ago | 27 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

1 hr ago | 157 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Rowdy touts jailed

1 hr ago | 106 Views

PSL back in business

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Kamambo's treble World Cup dream

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Lunga still part of Warriors

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chombo fingered in Augur Investments land scandals

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Millers plead for vaccines

1 hr ago | 120 Views

ZCTU slams businesses for double dealing

1 hr ago | 34 Views

ZUPCO driver kills minor

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

5 000 schoolgirls impregnated in January, February

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Murahwa, Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Civil servants pay rise this month

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy not involved, says police

19 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

19 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

19 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Chamisa's Hwende in trouble

20 hrs ago | 4570 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

20 hrs ago | 521 Views

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

20 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

20 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

20 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Police on high alert

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

20 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

20 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days