Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

by Staff reporter
IN a gruesome murder that has shocked residents in the faming town of Chiredzi, a security guard was murdered, his head cut off before the rest of the body was thrown at a scrap yard and burnt with tyres and plastics.

The burning body of 60-year-old Lazawa Zalani of Three-hectares Buffalo Range was discovered at a scrap yard near Chiredzi Magistrate Courts last week. Masvingo police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorine Ndhlovu confirmed the incident and said police were carrying out investigations although no arrests have been made.

She said Zalani reported for duty on 26 March at around 6.30 pm at his work place, Maria Mabasa Plastic scrap collection space which is an open space near the Chiredzi Magistrate Court and took over from Brian Mandikisa (28) of Godo road Tshovani.

"At around 6.45 am the following morning, when Mandikisa reported for work to relieve Zalani he could not locate him and informed their employer Maria Mabasa who advised him to report a missing person report. When he came back from the police, he searched for the now deceased in the company of Samson Gundani (36) and Mabasa Prince Winston (26) and discovered blood stains and gravel used to conceal the blood. They saw a human like body in the smouldering scrap nearby and rushed back to the police to report the incident," she said.

Asst Insp Ndhlovu said when police attended the scene, they found the torso burning from the plastics and tyres wrapped around it. She said police conducted further searches and found the head stashed in a sack about 1.5 kilometres from where the body was burning. They also discovered a green overall three kilometres from the fire.

The body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, a man from Masvingo was on Thursday allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour after harbouring his wife whom he had assaulted for not cooking food for him. Asst Insp Ndhlovu confirmed the murder of a 53-year-old Gift Muchenga of plot 579 Clipsham, Masvingo. He died after allegedly being assaulted by Wellington Masikati (24) of 595 Clipsham plot after he had a misunderstanding with his wife Cecilia Mutodi (35).

"On March 25 at around 9pm at plot 595 Clipsham, Masikati had a misunderstanding with Mutodi because she had not prepared him food and assaulted her. Mutodi found refugee at Muchenga's homestead. Masikati followed her to Muchenga's house in the company of Takudzwa Chitumba (20) and Lovemore Mashiri (22) of Runashe Village, Chief Marozva, Bikita.

Masikati asked Muchenga why he was harbouring his wife and started assaulting him and struck him with an axe handle several times. He took him outside and struck him once on the head with a brick."

Asst Insp Ndhlovu said Masikati struck Muchenga's wife Perina Sireni Tshabangu once on the left foot and once on the head with a brick. The matter was reported to the police and Muchenga was found dead and his body was ferried to Masvingo General Hospital for post mortem.
Source - sundaynews

