Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RESIDENTS in Cowdray Park Hlalani Kuhle in Bulawayo will be required to contribute money towards the rehabilitation of the poor road infrastructure in the suburb.

This comes amid revelations that the residents risk walking a considerable distance to their houses with Zupco threatening to withdraw its buses and kombis citing poor road infrastructure which further deteriorated during the rainy season.The roads in the area are further worsened by the fact that when the suburb was established no storm drains were constructed.

According to a report on a meeting held between the suburb's Councillor, Kidwell Mujuru and residents it was resolved that every household should pay US$2 for the rehabilitation of the roads. With 15 600 households, US$31 200 is expected to be raised in the facility.

Contacted for comment, Clr Mujuru said a special account will be opened at the Bulawayo City Council's financial services department where the money will be paid to. He said while the facility was not compulsory, all households were encouraged to pay the money as it would vastly benefit them.

"What made us come up with this resolution is that the owners of the buses affiliated to Zupco actually complained that the roads were damaging their vehicles hence they threatened to withdraw their buses, also other key amenities, like refuse removal trucks, struggle to reach the area.

Residents are the ones who then suggested that we contribute towards the rehabilitation of the roads, I spoke and got permission from Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube and will be meeting the financial services director, Mr Kimpton Ndimande for the creation of a special account where this money will be deposited for accountability purposes," said Clr Mujuru.

He said they also considered that there was a pending arrangement that residents pay a development fee of $3 000 for the servicing of the area.

"It is unfortunate that we have a over 5 000 households that are totally not paying their rates with a bulk having not paid this development fee hence it honestly becomes difficult to service the area. The situation on the ground is that council doesn't have funds and if residents take a back seat nothing will be done to fix this issue hence my call on all residents to pay this money and our commitment is that within two weeks, we would have got the required resources and a contractor to fix the roads," said Clr Mujuru.

The project will include grading, gravel filling and drainage system construction on main roads.

Last year the local authority completed the construction of a bridge and a 1,4-kilometer road stretch, a project done using devolution funds from central government.

Two weeks ago council said at least 75 percent of the city's road network has outlived its lifespan, with council noting that the funds they received from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) was a mere drop in the ocean compared to the money they required to fix the roads.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora suffers major blow

33 mins ago | 307 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

34 mins ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

42 mins ago | 187 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

44 mins ago | 109 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

46 mins ago | 82 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

47 mins ago | 78 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

49 mins ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

51 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

52 mins ago | 13 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

55 mins ago | 108 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

57 mins ago | 52 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

58 mins ago | 33 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

58 mins ago | 31 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

1 hr ago | 230 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Rowdy touts jailed

1 hr ago | 111 Views

PSL back in business

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Kamambo's treble World Cup dream

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Lunga still part of Warriors

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chombo fingered in Augur Investments land scandals

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Millers plead for vaccines

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZCTU slams businesses for double dealing

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZUPCO driver kills minor

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

5 000 schoolgirls impregnated in January, February

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Murahwa, Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Civil servants pay rise this month

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy not involved, says police

19 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

19 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Chamisa's Hwende in trouble

20 hrs ago | 4576 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

20 hrs ago | 521 Views

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

20 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

20 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

20 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

20 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

20 hrs ago | 604 Views

Police on high alert

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

20 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

20 hrs ago | 334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days