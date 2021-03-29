Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

by Simbarashe Sithole
29 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police officers at Mvurwi station on Good Friday allegedly released their vicious dog on one beer patron at a local bottle.

Benjamin Mutsandiani (42) was mauled by the dog on the left leg and passed out before being taken to the police station to pay a fine.

Mutsandiani told Bulawayo24.com that the police denied him the right to medication by not giving him a medical affidavit.



"I was caught around 8pm at a bar where l wanted to relieve myself, when the police pounced on beer patrons they thought l wanted to run away and set their vicious dog on me. l was mauled on the left leg since l wanted the toilet l passed out after the dog bite," he explained.

"We were taken to the police station while l was crying for help yet they were concerned about getting the fine.l paid and asked for a medical affidavit and they said they could not give me since l was at a bar, so l am paying for my own bills but l am struggling since l do not have a formal job."

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could neither confirm nor deny the case saying he would get back to this reporter after consultations.

Meanwhile, bars were forced to close last year as a way of mitigating the deadly Covid 19 pandemic.

Feedback
Twitter@ simbasitho
WhatsApp+27 61 028 2354
simbasithole@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

52 mins ago | 201 Views

Mwonzora suffers major blow

3 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

3 hrs ago | 693 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Rowdy touts jailed

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

PSL back in business

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Kamambo's treble World Cup dream

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Lunga still part of Warriors

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chombo fingered in Augur Investments land scandals

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Millers plead for vaccines

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZCTU slams businesses for double dealing

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

ZUPCO driver kills minor

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

5 000 schoolgirls impregnated in January, February

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Murahwa, Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Civil servants pay rise this month

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy not involved, says police

22 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

22 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Chamisa's Hwende in trouble

22 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

22 hrs ago | 530 Views

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

22 hrs ago | 3437 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

22 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

22 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

22 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

22 hrs ago | 391 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Police on high alert

22 hrs ago | 545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days