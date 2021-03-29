Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Easter accidents death toll rises

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
POLICE have reported nine deaths from 127 traffic accidents that left 75 people injured during this year's Easter holiday, compared to five deaths from 96 accidents and eight injuries last year.

"The increase in cases of accidents this year was because of the relaxation of the national lockdown period which resulted in free movement of people this Easter. Last year, the COVID-19 lockdown was in full force and movement of people during Easter was strictly prohibited," police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay yesterday.

"This year, the sharp increase in road accidents was mainly due to speeding, and negligence by transporters."

He said the police had intensified patrols and increased roadblocks on the main roads to ensure a reduction in road accidents.

"The police have also noted that some people that were travelling were not wearing face masks, failing to practise social distancing and not regularly sanitising, while some churches also exceeded the stipulated maximum of 50 congregates and were not practising social distancing," Nyathi said.

He urged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations that were imposed by government.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

13 mins ago | 6 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

19 mins ago | 6 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

20 mins ago | 8 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

22 mins ago | 6 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

24 mins ago | 10 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

1 hr ago | 161 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

10 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Mwonzora suffers major blow

13 hrs ago | 4977 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

13 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

13 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

13 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

13 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

13 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

13 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

14 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

14 hrs ago | 506 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

14 hrs ago | 496 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

14 hrs ago | 223 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days