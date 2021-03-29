Easter accidents death toll rises

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have reported nine deaths from 127 traffic accidents that left 75 people injured during this year's Easter holiday, compared to five deaths from 96 accidents and eight injuries last year."The increase in cases of accidents this year was because of the relaxation of the national lockdown period which resulted in free movement of people this Easter. Last year, the COVID-19 lockdown was in full force and movement of people during Easter was strictly prohibited," police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay yesterday."This year, the sharp increase in road accidents was mainly due to speeding, and negligence by transporters."He said the police had intensified patrols and increased roadblocks on the main roads to ensure a reduction in road accidents."The police have also noted that some people that were travelling were not wearing face masks, failing to practise social distancing and not regularly sanitising, while some churches also exceeded the stipulated maximum of 50 congregates and were not practising social distancing," Nyathi said.He urged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations that were imposed by government.