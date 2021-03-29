Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has nominated 30 candidates who include former MDC-T vice president and lawyer Obert Gutu for interviews on those aspiring to become National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) .

The interviews would be held on 16 April, 2021.
poster
 
In a statement released by parliament over the weekend, those shortlisted for the interviews included a Lillian Chigwedere (current Commissioner) whose name had been omitted in the first notice published by parliament.

"The following thirty candidates who were duly nominated and met the criteria have been shortlisted for interviews. The name of Mrs Lillian Chigwedere, a current Commissioner had been inadvertently left out in the initial notice. The public is also advised that the interviews will now be held to Friday 16th April, 2021 as Parliament will now be sitting on the earlier scheduled date," read part of the statement.

According to the statement, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public interviews will be viewed on national television (ZBC) and Parliament of Zimbabwe social media platforms.

The shortlisted candidates are Chada Godfrey, Chikenyere Gorden D, Chibundu Joshua, Chimange Getrude, Chiradza Patience, Dod Obadiah, Dube Donwell, Gwere Nomaqhawe, Jack Peter, Machisa Okay, Mandeya Robert, Mandiwoma Elizabeth, Mhandara Lawrence, Moyo Chiropafadzo, Muchechetere Andrew, Munemo Douglas, Mushunje Mildred, Mutshina Marilyn, Ncube Leslie, Ndlovu Tshimumoyo, Ndoro Choice, Ngwenya Kholwani, Nyamukachi Ernest, Rukuni Tinashe, Josephine Shambare, Taru Josiah, Vhiriri Thammary and Zodzi Angelica.

Those who satisfy the interviewers will be subject for appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve as Commissioners on the NPRC as provided for in the constitution.

The Commission, among other issues, is mandated to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation and to develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in the country as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Zimbabwe has been divided over the early 1980s Gukurahundi killings that saw thousands of citizens in the Midlands and Matabeleland regions being massacred.

President Mnangagwa has been forced to deal with the post-conflict effects of the killings that has in the past three decades threatened the stability of the country.

In response, the NPRC Act was enacted in 2017 to find ways to deal with the conflict.

During the late President Robert Mugabe's era, the former leader referred to "Gukurahundi" as ‘a moment of madness'.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Funeral at 'killer's' house

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

3 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

12 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

12 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

12 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

12 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 984 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

12 hrs ago | 334 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

12 hrs ago | 311 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

22 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 2817 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days