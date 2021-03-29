9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

News / National

Nine people have died in road accidents during this year's Easter holiday compared to five who died in the same period last year.The rise in the number of deaths this year has been attributed to the free movement of people following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions."This time around we have a situation where the Government allowed people to travel," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi."Of the first two days of the Easter holidays, we have recorded a total 127 road accidents compared to 96 in the same period last year."