Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

The British acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link to blood clots.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement that "Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died."
 
The Netherlands on Friday halted vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 60 after five new cases among women, one of whom died.

Germany took a similar decision earlier this week. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which like the World Health Organisation previously declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, is expected to announce updated advice on the issue on April 7.

The EMA said again o it believes the vaccine is safe and that experts have found no specific risk factors such as age, gender or medical history.


Source - AFP.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

3 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

12 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

12 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

12 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

12 hrs ago | 647 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

22 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days