Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ENVIRONMENT, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is now a card-carrying member of Highlanders FC after being charmed by newly elected club committee member Mgcini Mafu, who visited Plumtree on Saturday to thank members for voting him into office.

Minister Ndlovu was one of seven members that were recruited by Mafu and his campaign manager Noah Mpofu in the border town, which has a vibrant supporters club chaired by Jabulani Mangwana Tshuma, son to the late former Highlanders chairman James Mangwana Tshuma.

"We are privileged to have such a high-ranking Government official joining our club. We had fruitful discussions with him. He said he will do everything in his power to assist the club in its programmes and this might even open avenues for corporates to come in and sponsor into yabantu," said Mafu.

"I had promised the Plumtree guys that I will come back to thank them if they vote me into office and we were lucky to bump into the Honourable Minister. He said he will also talk to his colleague Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Professor) Mthuli Ncube to join Highlanders as well. As I said in my campaign manifesto, I want to have as many people as possible becoming card-carrying Highlanders members," he said.

Mafu was elected together with Morgan "Gazza" Dube as club secretary and Johnfat Sibanda as chairman on Sunday last week. The new executive has major plans in the pipeline and will be making major announcements about the technical staff of the six teams the club runs in a few days' time.

Former Mighty Warriors skipper Nomusa "Boyz" Moyo is expected to take charge of the women's first team, Highlanders Royals.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

12 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

22 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days