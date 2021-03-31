Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is now a card-carrying member of Highlanders FC after being charmed by newly elected club committee member Mgcini Mafu, who visited Plumtree on Saturday to thank members for voting him into office.Minister Ndlovu was one of seven members that were recruited by Mafu and his campaign manager Noah Mpofu in the border town, which has a vibrant supporters club chaired by Jabulani Mangwana Tshuma, son to the late former Highlanders chairman James Mangwana Tshuma."We are privileged to have such a high-ranking Government official joining our club. We had fruitful discussions with him. He said he will do everything in his power to assist the club in its programmes and this might even open avenues for corporates to come in and sponsor into yabantu," said Mafu."I had promised the Plumtree guys that I will come back to thank them if they vote me into office and we were lucky to bump into the Honourable Minister. He said he will also talk to his colleague Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Professor) Mthuli Ncube to join Highlanders as well. As I said in my campaign manifesto, I want to have as many people as possible becoming card-carrying Highlanders members," he said.Mafu was elected together with Morgan "Gazza" Dube as club secretary and Johnfat Sibanda as chairman on Sunday last week. The new executive has major plans in the pipeline and will be making major announcements about the technical staff of the six teams the club runs in a few days' time.Former Mighty Warriors skipper Nomusa "Boyz" Moyo is expected to take charge of the women's first team, Highlanders Royals.