Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GWANDA Rural District Council (RDC) is awaiting approval of draft by-laws aimed at commercialising the harvesting of mopane worms (amacimbi/madora) in the area, which would help generate revenue for the local authority.

Mopane worms are part of the common Zimbabwean diet and a highly sought-after product mainly in Europe. Last year ZimTrade, conducted an assessment of mopane worms' export potential and advised that the product was one of the low-hanging fruits Zimbabwe could easily exploit without much investment.

Gwanda RDC says it has since drafted by-laws that will introduce licences to individuals intending to harvest amacimbi under areas of its jurisdiction as a way of monetising the resource.

The local authority's natural resources officer, Mr Sijabuliso Masango, said they were hopeful that the by-laws will be approved by the central Government.

"As the local authority we drafted by-laws for the harvesting of amacimbi and we are awaiting approval from the high office," he said.
 
"Taking note that the harvesting is already underway and a bumper one is expected for that matter, we are eager to have the by-laws approved."

Mr Masango said this will ensure the council collects revenue from harvesters who would have to pay for permits at about US$20 per year.

"This will go a long way in boosting our revenue and also it will help in our service delivery," said Mr Masango.

Business Chronicle over the weekend visited areas under the local authority's jurisdiction and observed harvesters busy at work with some picking the live insects on pathways while some were creeping on roadsides.

Mopane worms feed on mopane trees. Villagers who spoke to this news crew said the harvest was yet to commence fully.

"The size of mopane worms we have now is small but we are harvesting bigger ones and we expect that in a week or so all will be in good shape.

"Mopane worms are our source of livelihood and we hope to catch as many as we can," said Mr Bhekimpilo Masuku from Timber Farm.

A Garanyemba villager Ms Retsepile Ncube said: "We hope the council by-laws come into effect quickly because at times people from outside the district come in large numbers to harvest and we are left with nothing here".

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

9 mins ago | 4 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

12 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

22 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days