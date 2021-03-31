Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

News / National

by Staff reporter

GWANDA Rural District Council (RDC) is awaiting approval of draft by-laws aimed at commercialising the harvesting of mopane worms (amacimbi/madora) in the area, which would help generate revenue for the local authority.Mopane worms are part of the common Zimbabwean diet and a highly sought-after product mainly in Europe. Last year ZimTrade, conducted an assessment of mopane worms' export potential and advised that the product was one of the low-hanging fruits Zimbabwe could easily exploit without much investment.Gwanda RDC says it has since drafted by-laws that will introduce licences to individuals intending to harvest amacimbi under areas of its jurisdiction as a way of monetising the resource.The local authority's natural resources officer, Mr Sijabuliso Masango, said they were hopeful that the by-laws will be approved by the central Government."As the local authority we drafted by-laws for the harvesting of amacimbi and we are awaiting approval from the high office," he said."Taking note that the harvesting is already underway and a bumper one is expected for that matter, we are eager to have the by-laws approved."Mr Masango said this will ensure the council collects revenue from harvesters who would have to pay for permits at about US$20 per year."This will go a long way in boosting our revenue and also it will help in our service delivery," said Mr Masango.Business Chronicle over the weekend visited areas under the local authority's jurisdiction and observed harvesters busy at work with some picking the live insects on pathways while some were creeping on roadsides.Mopane worms feed on mopane trees. Villagers who spoke to this news crew said the harvest was yet to commence fully."The size of mopane worms we have now is small but we are harvesting bigger ones and we expect that in a week or so all will be in good shape."Mopane worms are our source of livelihood and we hope to catch as many as we can," said Mr Bhekimpilo Masuku from Timber Farm.A Garanyemba villager Ms Retsepile Ncube said: "We hope the council by-laws come into effect quickly because at times people from outside the district come in large numbers to harvest and we are left with nothing here".