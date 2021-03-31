Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Funeral at 'killer's' house

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE family of a murdered Bulawayo man held his burial service at their neighbour's home in Pumula South suburb yesterday accusing them of fatally beating him.

Blessing Zikhali (30) died on Wednesday after he was allegedly brutally assaulted at the neighbouring house where Khumbulani Sithole also known as Sniper, an umalayitsha (cross-border transporter) brandished a pistol to frighten people from rescuing his victim.

Zikhali's family held the funeral service at Sithole's home, three houses away from theirs.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said two people - Farai Fero and Fortune Ngwenya - have been arrested over the murder.

They allegedly fatally assaulted Zikhali whom they accused of stealing clothes belonging to Sithole from their washing line. After allegedly beating Zikhali, the two men escorted him to ZRP Pumula station where police called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Wednesday in Pumula South. The deceased is Blessing Zikhali (40) from Tsholotsho district who was unemployed. Accused one is Farai Fero aged 40, the second being Fortune Ngwenya aged 30," said Insp Ncube.

"The now deceased was with his girlfriend at his place of residence when the two came and asked him to go to Ngwenya's place. When they got there, the two men alleged that Zikhali had stolen clothes from the washing line earlier that day and an argument arose."

Insp Ncube said the two men assaulted Zikhali with fists and a hose pipe all over the body and he sustained a cut above the left eye. On March 31 at around 1AM, the two accused persons escorted the now deceased to ZRP Pumula intending to file a report.

"While at the police station, the officers realised that Zikhali was seriously injured and arrested the two men for assault. The police also called an ambulance to take Zikhali to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died," he added.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands. Zikhali's relatives said they took the funeral service to Sithole's home to show that the family is responsible for his death.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday attended the service but members of the Sithole family were not home. Proceedings including body viewing were held at the neighbour's gate before the family proceeded to Athlone Cemetery Extension for burial.

The Sithole family was not part of the burial and it is said they bought a goat to be slaughtered for mourners, but the Zikhali family would have none of it.

The news crew found the goat tied at the locked gate. Zikhali's aunt Ms Lindiwe Ndlovu said he was killed like a snake and the Sithole family should know that they are to blame.

"The reason we have taken Ble's funeral wake to Sniper's home is that Sniper is responsible for his death. He killed him together with his friends whom he bought alcohol so that they could join him in assaulting our son. He accused Ble of stealing his Manchester United T-shirt claiming that the T-shirt was expensive and it cost him R1 200. They claimed that Ble stole the T-shirt because the shoe-print of the person who stole was similar to Ble's shoeprint," said Ms Ndlovu.

"They fetched Ble from home at 8AM and started assaulting him until it was 1PM. Even after they assaulted him, he maintained his innocence, so they also came back at about 4PM and they assaulted him in front of his father and neighbours as they watched helplessly as Sniper, a known malayitsha, locked the gate to his home and drew a pistol making it impossible for anyone to render any assistance. Sniper threatened to shoot anyone who would enter his home as they assaulted him."

She said they used a copper cable to assault him.

"They were assaulting him while tying him to a trailer of a car. They tied his body on the trailer just as Jesus was nailed to the cross. After realising that they had brutally assaulted him they then handed over his body to the police. That is what led to the arrest of Sniper's accomplices Fortunate Ngwenya and Farai Fero and the two remain detained behind bars. So, a third culprit escaped together with Sniper who we are told crossed the border to South Africa. But fortunately, before his death Ble managed to tell police the people who were assaulting him," she said.

"The way he was brutalised is the reason why as a family we had resolved that those responsible for his death, should take charge for his burial that is why we have brought Ble's body to Sniper's home. We also gather that he goes around bragging that killing is not new to him and he has two more bodies underground that he killed while he was still staying in Emakhandeni. We can't have such a person as a neighbour. Right now, his family has deserted the home, we wonder how they will return."

Ms Ndlovu said they would demand compensation for the death. "We want this to bother him because you can't just spill blood and not expect repercussions," she said.

Zikhali's uncle Mr Lot Zikhali said they want Sithole to be arrested and taking the funeral service to his home was just a form of protest.

"This is befitting to take the funeral to their home because they took our son when he was alive and returned him dead. I don't think it is possible for us to live together as neighbours again. People say kuyaxoliswana, this will not bring our son back. Even if we talk about some payments that some people may talk of as an appeasement, it would seem as if we are selling our child. Even if he pays whatever, it would not bring back our son because our child is gone forever. We only demand that the law takes its course on Sniper. He has put us on life sentence we have to live with as this situation will not heal again. We call on the law to take its course," said Mr Zikhali.

A neighbour Mrs Lynette Ndlovu said the community was heartbroken following the brutal murder.

She said the incident has left residents confused as to how they will live with the accused's family.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

9 mins ago | 4 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

12 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

22 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days