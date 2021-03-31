Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
FORMER Zifa president and property magnate Phillip Chiyangwa could make a spectacular return to 53 Livingstone Way if an audacious plan by some councillors to bring him back succeeds.

Chiyangwa was shocked by Felton Kamambo in the 2018 Zifa elections, which also saw then incumbent vice-president Omega Sibanda losing to Gift Banda.

A councillor, who spoke to Chronicle Sport, said word had been doing the rounds that Chiyangwa must be nominated for the Zifa presidency, but some were still undecided.

Kamambo is still a favourite with another clique of councillors.

"Talk of Chiyangwa running for the presidency next year is now in the open, although it's still early days yet, but do not be surprised if you see his name popping up among those set to challenge Kamambo. Some among us want (former PSL chairman) Twine Phiri while others still want Kamambo to continue, but look this is an election, running and winning are two different things," said the councillor, who requested anonymity.

In response, Chiyangwa told Chronicle Sport said he does not talk about an uncertain future.

"Look my friend, I cannot comment about something yet to happen. I speak about the present in which I am the Cosafa president, while Kamambo is the Zifa president. What the future holds is unknown," said Chiyangwa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

3 hrs ago | 1483 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

9 hrs ago | 2675 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

9 hrs ago | 1323 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

9 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

9 hrs ago | 1088 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

18 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

18 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

18 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

18 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

18 hrs ago | 888 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

18 hrs ago | 538 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

18 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

18 hrs ago | 164 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

18 hrs ago | 88 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

18 hrs ago | 599 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

18 hrs ago | 467 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

18 hrs ago | 424 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

19 hrs ago | 898 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days