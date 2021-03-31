Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Juveniles languish in remand prison

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
TWO Plumtree juveniles accused of murder are languishing in remand prison for a crime allegedly committed over a year ago as their case has been stalling at the courts.  

This was revealed when the two, who are accused alongside their uncle of strangling a 78-year-old Madlambuzi woman, appeared in court for a routine remand hearing last Friday.

The three, who are being represented by Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers, were further remanded in custody to April 9 by Plumtree magistrate Vivian Ndlovu.

At the time of allegedly committing the crime the uncle, Mxolisi Nkomo, was 20 while the two juveniles, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, were aged 14 and 15.

The court heard that on October 9, 2019, the trio went to the woman's homestead in Madlambudzi area with the intention of stealing from her.

The three reportedly used a knife to force open the locked door.

When they gained entry, one of the accused allegedly grabbed and strangled the old woman.

The court further heard that another of the three accused took over and continued to strangle the woman while the other two ransacked the house for loot.

As a result of the sustained attack, the court heard, the woman died of strangulation.

Police investigating the matter tracked the accused's footprints from the scene, leading to their arrest.

One of the accused was arrested while dressed in clothes that had been stolen from the elderly woman's house.

The other accused were allegedly also found in possession of different goods, all stolen from the same homestead, the court was told.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

2 mins ago | 0 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

3 hrs ago | 1517 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

9 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

9 hrs ago | 960 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

9 hrs ago | 1327 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

9 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

9 hrs ago | 1091 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

9 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

18 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

18 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

18 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

18 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

18 hrs ago | 889 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 173 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

18 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

18 hrs ago | 89 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

18 hrs ago | 600 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

18 hrs ago | 467 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

18 hrs ago | 424 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

19 hrs ago | 899 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days