Juveniles languish in remand prison

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Plumtree juveniles accused of murder are languishing in remand prison for a crime allegedly committed over a year ago as their case has been stalling at the courts.This was revealed when the two, who are accused alongside their uncle of strangling a 78-year-old Madlambuzi woman, appeared in court for a routine remand hearing last Friday.The three, who are being represented by Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers, were further remanded in custody to April 9 by Plumtree magistrate Vivian Ndlovu.At the time of allegedly committing the crime the uncle, Mxolisi Nkomo, was 20 while the two juveniles, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, were aged 14 and 15.The court heard that on October 9, 2019, the trio went to the woman's homestead in Madlambudzi area with the intention of stealing from her.The three reportedly used a knife to force open the locked door.When they gained entry, one of the accused allegedly grabbed and strangled the old woman.The court further heard that another of the three accused took over and continued to strangle the woman while the other two ransacked the house for loot.As a result of the sustained attack, the court heard, the woman died of strangulation.Police investigating the matter tracked the accused's footprints from the scene, leading to their arrest.One of the accused was arrested while dressed in clothes that had been stolen from the elderly woman's house.The other accused were allegedly also found in possession of different goods, all stolen from the same homestead, the court was told.