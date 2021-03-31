Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has blamed Nelson Chamisa's administration and interference by the central government for the rot in opposition-controlled local authorities countrywide that has led to poor service delivery.This comes as service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels mainly in Harare and Bulawayo where residents go for days without water, while garbage goes uncollected for months.It also comes as several council officials have been arrested in recent months on allegations of corruption involving allocation of land to their cronies while prejudicing local authorities.Speaking during a virtual national address recently, Mwonzora, who now leads the MDC following his election last year taking over from interim leader Thokozani Khupe, bemoaned the fact that the rot in local authorities was contrary to his party's original vision of establishing democratic, sustainable local governance providing for equitable service delivery."The current state of local governance is characterised by poor service delivery, a dilapidated road infrastructure, poor water supply, inefficient refuse collection system as well as lack of recreational facilities."This has been due to a number of factors including the decline in the world economy as well as the local economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption and incompetence, too much interference by the central government in the affairs of local authorities and lack of supervision and policy direction on the part of the previous MDC administration," Mwonzora said.The former MDC secretary general said his administration had put in place measures to correct the situation in local authorities."These include separation of service delivery from business, eradication of all forms of corruption in councils, putting in place measures to attract investment and the full implementation of the devolution principle."This will in doubt lead to the social, political and economic renaissance in Zimbabwe," Mwonzora said further.Chamisa lost the MDC presidency in March last year when the Supreme Court ruled that he had unconstitutionally taken over the reins after the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.However, Chamisa blames Local Government minister July Moyo for interfering in the operation of local authorities as well as his alleged complicity in the recent recall of MDC Alliance councillors by Mwonzora.