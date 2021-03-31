Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
With the country's main opposition MDC party at war with itself amid leadership wrangles and mass defections to Zanu-PF, the ruling party says it cannot wait for 2023 elections to finish off its rivals.

This comes as Zanu-PF has set a target to increase the number of its registered voters to five million to ensure a 65 percent victory in the next polls.

It also comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won the 2018 elections, garnering 50,67 percent of the vote against MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 44,39 percent, although Zanu-PF managed to get more than two thirds majority in Parliament.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday in an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said the ruling party would make use of its newly reconstructed district coordinating committees (DCCs) to mobilise support to ensure a landslide victory in 2023.

"We are a people-centred party and our presence should be well felt across the entire nation and our DCCs serve as that conduit for the party's policy architecture to interface with all citizens of Zimbabwe, including Zanu-PF outsiders.

"Our mass-line approach transcends the card carrying limits of our commissariat reach and membership. This is evidenced by the recent and forthcoming mass exodus of opposition stalwarts to Zanu-PF," Mpofu said.

"Our mobilisation scope is bigger than what our detractors narrowly seek to vilify. We are getting stronger by the day and the 2023 election is taking too long to arrive for Zanu-PF to prove once more its popularity."

This comes as dozens of MDC supporters, including bigwigs such as former MP Blessing Chebundo (Kwekwe Central), senators Lillian Timveous, James Makore and Obert Gutu, recently jumped the opposition ship to join Zanu-PF.

Mpofu said contrary to reports of factional fights in Zanu-PF triggered by the DCCs, the ruling party is united and ready to roar.

"In actual fact, we are united and geared up towards reclaiming our mandate to govern courtesy of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

"We are aware that the DCCs are the cog of Zanu-PF's powerbase. Therefore, the politburo is committed to strengthening the party constitutional function of the DCCs.

"This resonates with the broader national agenda of having national policies articulated and implemented directly at grassroots level," said Mpofu.

DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt that they were being used to propel divisions in Zanu-PF.

The structures were brought back into the fold following the Esigodini Conference in December 2018, and their duties include supervising and monitoring party projects and rejuvenating the party.

This comes as independent observers have also predicted that the opposition in its current fractured state stands no chance against Zanu-PF and its candidate in the next elections.

Last year, a British think tank predicted that Mnangagwa will romp to victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare proposes road levy

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

7 mins ago | 1 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

9 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

9 hrs ago | 963 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

9 hrs ago | 750 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

9 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

9 hrs ago | 1330 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

9 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

9 hrs ago | 1097 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

9 hrs ago | 210 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

18 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

18 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

18 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

18 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

18 hrs ago | 540 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 173 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

18 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

18 hrs ago | 89 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

19 hrs ago | 223 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days