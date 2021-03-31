Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Princess Nomqhele Ncube (23), a Zimbabwean female pilot, recently graduated with an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence from 43 Air School at Port Alfred Aerodrome in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa.

Ncube is from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu and believed to be the first female pilot from the Matabeleland region.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa advised against election boycott

16 mins ago | 33 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

24 mins ago | 63 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

25 mins ago | 28 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

29 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

39 mins ago | 100 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

41 mins ago | 93 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

43 mins ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

44 mins ago | 63 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Harare City Council director fired

48 mins ago | 112 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

49 mins ago | 115 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

49 mins ago | 65 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

50 mins ago | 98 Views

2 die in accident

50 mins ago | 91 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

50 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 120 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

52 mins ago | 55 Views

Police outrider buried

53 mins ago | 77 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

53 mins ago | 29 Views

Used car import rules clarified

54 mins ago | 104 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

12 hrs ago | 1023 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

13 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

13 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

13 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

15 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

15 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

Harare proposes road levy

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

15 hrs ago | 321 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

15 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

15 hrs ago | 672 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

18 hrs ago | 3048 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

21 hrs ago | 367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days