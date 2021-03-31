Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Princess Nomqhele Ncube (23), a Zimbabwean female pilot, recently graduated with an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence from 43 Air School at Port Alfred Aerodrome in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa.Ncube is from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu and believed to be the first female pilot from the Matabeleland region.