Police outrider buried

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SERGEANT Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi who died last Friday on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motorbike while the First Lady's convoy was on its way from Mhangura, has been laid to rest.

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa had gone to Mhangura rural on Friday to hand over donations to one-month-old twin girls who were orphaned at birth when their mother died due to excessive bleeding.

Sergeant Chipato was laid to rest on Sunday in Chief Chireya's area in Gokwe where he was described by his colleagues as a hard working officer who shunned corruption. He died from serious injuries sustained from the accident when his motorbike collided with a car.  

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were treating the incident as unfortunate.  

Sergeant Chipato collided with a Toyota Altezza at the 131 km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway.

The driver of the Toyota Altezza, Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro who is a police officer swerved to the right resulting in a collision. Mutandiro is facing culpable homicide charges.

Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka have so far extended their condolences to the Chipato family.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days