2 die in accident

TWO people, one of them a driver who was trying to avoid a pothole, died on the spot while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries after two vehicles collided head on in Insuza along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.Police confirmed the accident which occurred at the 100km peg between Insuza and Lupane on Saturday.One of the survivors Mr Mandla Mnkandla of Nkulumane Suburb in Bulawayo told our Bulawayo Bureau that the accident was a result of human error and could have been avoided if both drivers had taken due care.