Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man lost his car on Saturday while it was parked outside his flat in the city's Central Business District.

Mr Nyashazashe Rugube said his silver Toyota Premio registration number AED3428 was stolen between 4PM and 7PM on Saturday outside LouJoy Flats situated along Robert Mugabe Way between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

Mr Rugube, a Local Government and Public Works employee, is offering US$500 to anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of his car. He said he was still trying to get to terms with how his car was stolen.

"Where I stay there is a 24-hour security service. I parked the car at about 4PM and when I moved out of my house at about 7PM to park it at an overnight car park, the car was gone. I asked the security guard if he had seen who took my car and he professed ignorance," he said.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa advised against election boycott

30 mins ago | 80 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

32 mins ago | 40 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

33 mins ago | 75 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

37 mins ago | 39 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

38 mins ago | 134 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

39 mins ago | 49 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

43 mins ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

53 mins ago | 127 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

57 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

58 mins ago | 84 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare City Council director fired

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

1 hr ago | 150 Views

2 die in accident

1 hr ago | 125 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Police outrider buried

1 hr ago | 111 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Used car import rules clarified

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

13 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

15 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

15 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

15 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Harare proposes road levy

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

15 hrs ago | 507 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

15 hrs ago | 327 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

15 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

15 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

15 hrs ago | 686 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

18 hrs ago | 3055 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

21 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

21 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days