Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

A BULAWAYO man lost his car on Saturday while it was parked outside his flat in the city's Central Business District.Mr Nyashazashe Rugube said his silver Toyota Premio registration number AED3428 was stolen between 4PM and 7PM on Saturday outside LouJoy Flats situated along Robert Mugabe Way between 1st and 2nd Avenue.Mr Rugube, a Local Government and Public Works employee, is offering US$500 to anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of his car. He said he was still trying to get to terms with how his car was stolen."Where I stay there is a 24-hour security service. I parked the car at about 4PM and when I moved out of my house at about 7PM to park it at an overnight car park, the car was gone. I asked the security guard if he had seen who took my car and he professed ignorance," he said.