Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City Council director fired

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE City Council has fired its human capital and development director Cainos Chingombe following a resolution made over three years ago.

Acting mayor Stewart Mtizwa could neither confirm nor deny Chingombe's dismissal, but sources said a decision was recently made to restore a resolution to dismiss him.

"I cannot comment on that for now," Mtizwa said.

However, sources said Chingombe's fate at Town House had since been sealed and officials would formally communicate the development to him.

"It is true that he has been fired. We have decided to send him home. In other words, the council has reinstated its earlier decision that we had agreed on," the source said.

Chingombe was not immediately available for comment yesterday, but officials at Town House said official communication had been sent to him.

The council boss was reinstated controversially by a full council meeting last year after having been on suspension for three years on allegations of misconduct.

Chingombe was suspended in 2017 together with then acting town clerk Josephine Ncube and Tendai Kwenda (finance director) on allegations of financial abuse following a report by a tribunal set up to investigate council's compliance with employment costs regulations.

According to minutes of the human resources and general purposes committee last year, council approved the reinstatement of Chingombe, but some councillors were against the move.

"Councillor Tichaona Mhetu noted that some pertinent issues concerning the case of the human capital director had not been considered when the decision to reinstate him was made. The councillor cited the subsequent Supreme Court judgment which had ruled that the suspension of the human capital director from council service was above board. He had then proposed that council considers rescinding its decision to reinstate the incumbent into council service," the minutes read in part.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa advised against election boycott

30 mins ago | 78 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

32 mins ago | 39 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

33 mins ago | 74 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

36 mins ago | 39 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

37 mins ago | 130 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

38 mins ago | 49 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

43 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

53 mins ago | 127 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

57 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

58 mins ago | 82 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

1 hr ago | 149 Views

2 die in accident

1 hr ago | 125 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Police outrider buried

1 hr ago | 111 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Used car import rules clarified

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

13 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

13 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

15 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

15 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

15 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Harare proposes road levy

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

15 hrs ago | 507 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

15 hrs ago | 326 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

15 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

15 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

18 hrs ago | 3055 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

21 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

21 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days