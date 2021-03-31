Pumula man killed by neighbours

News / National

TWO Bulawayo men from Pumula South suburb have been arrested for fatally assaulting their neighbour whom they were accusing of stealing clothes from their washing line.Blessing Zikhali died after he was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital on Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries from beatings by Farai Fero and Fortune Ngwenya.After beating Zikhali, the two men escorted the now deceased to ZRP Pumula station where police called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said residents must not to take the law into their own hands."Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Wednesday in Pumula South. The deceased is Blessing Zikhali (40) from Tsholotsho district who was unemployed. Accused one is Farai Fero aged 40, the second being Fortune Ngwenya aged 30," said Insp Ncube."The now deceased was with his girlfriend at his place of residence when the two came and asked him to go to Ngwenya's place. When they got there, the two men alleged that Zikhali had stolen clothes from the washing line earlier that day and an argument arose."Insp Ncube said the two men assaulted Zikhali with fists and a hose pipe all over the body and he sustained a cut above the left eye.On March 31 at around 1AM, the two accused persons escorted the now deceased to ZRP Pumula intending to file a report."While at the police station, the officers realized that Zikhali was seriously injured and arrested the two men for assault. The police also called an ambulance to take Zikhali to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died," he added.Insp Ncube urged members of the public to find amicable ways to deal with misunderstandings and seek mediation than resort to violence.