Luveve water situation improves

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents have heaped praise on the local council for the improved water situation in Luveve following an outcry over fears of another diarrhoea outbreak.Last year, at least 13 Luveve residents died of diarrhoea after allegedly drinking contaminated water, with the victims' families now mooting taking legal action against the Bulawayo City Council (BCC).With the city suffering perennial water problems, pressure groups and residents' associations have been advocating for water rights and an improvement of the situation.Some areas in the city have been going for months without potable water while the majority of suburbs had to endure punishing water rationing schedules.However, BCC seems to have been listening to the residents' concerns judging by the reaction from people during a recent engagement meeting running under the theme, "Local Governance".Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) executive coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu said residents appreciated the efforts city fathers were making regarding the water situation, especially in Luveve."As BPRA, we acknowledge efforts by the council to address water sanitation in Luveve that has been causing fear in the city. This improves residents' livelihoods," he said.Ndlovu, however, implored the local authority to develop the whole city and avoid focusing on Luveve alone.He said there should be a decentralisation of resources and services within the city."While we applaud the improved water situation in Luveve, we implore council to take a holistic approach as far as improving the entire city is concerned."While we appreciate the efforts by BBC to address the water woes in Luveve, the city fathers should not neglect other suburbs that are also in need. There should be a balance in service delivery," he said.Ndlovu said the council should adopt a holistic approach to improve how it responds to service delivery issues.Another resident, Vusa Moyo, said the council should always be alert and continuously monitor the situation to provide adequate services."Things should not be left to go wrong first for BCC to act, but it should always be alert to deliver services."This Luveve issue could have been solved way back before people were left to die," said Moyo.