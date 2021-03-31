Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF is resisting calls to amend its constitution to re-introduce a woman as one of the party's vice presidents - as the race to replace former State vice president Kembo Mohadi heats up.

This comes amid intense pressure from women for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a woman as one of his deputies, as was the case before former vice president Joice Mujuru was fired from the party and government by the late former president Robert Mugabe in 2014.

It also comes as Mnangagwa is said to be facing a difficult choice as he looks for suitable candidates to replace Mohadi, who resigned under pressure last month after damaging claims of personal indiscretions were widely circulated on social media.

Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana, told the Daily News yesterday that amending the party's constitution to accommodate a woman as one of the country's deputy presidents was not a current consideration.

"At the moment we are not targeting the vice president's post. If we complete our constitution amendments we are going to give you so that you read it for yourself.

"It (the party's constitution) does not talk of certain positions having women. We are simply saying we stand for gender equality as an aspiration, but it won't happen overnight.

"Even in all political formations they are failing to achieve that (women's quota), although everyone is trying to do so," Mangwana said.

"There are many socio-economic challenges in the country which are actually fighting against that aspiration, but we are trying to achieve it.

"We have gender representation in our party across the board. We are striving for gender equality as a modern and progressive party.

"That is a general principle which applies in every structure. For every position in the party, we are striving to have gender equality," Mangwana added.

This comes as women advocacy groups have implored Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to re-appoint a woman as one of the country's vice presidents.

Last month, Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (Wcoz) and Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) led various  female advocacy groups in calling for the appointment of a woman to replace Mohadi, as part of fostering gender balance.

Walpe executive director Sithabile Dewa said it was high time Mnangagwa gave a woman the top position again, to ensure the inclusion of the fairer sex in decision-making processes.

"The appointment of a female vice president is long overdue and we expect the president to do the right thing and right the wrongs of 2018.

"By appointing a female vice president, the president would have respected tenets of Sections 17, 56 and 80 of the constitution.

"Women being the majority of the population are the most affected by the social, economic, political and environmental challenges in the country, it is prudent to have representation in one of the highest offices in the country in fulfilment of national, regional and international statutes that call for gender balance in all leadership and decision-making processes," Dewa said.

Wcoz chairperson Evernice Munando weighed in, saying it was important to affirm women to achieve gender parity.

"We take this opportunity to remind the nation that women's political participation at all levels is commensurate with that of men as a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy.

"Cognisant of this opportune time, we urge the president to exercise his powers to appoint a female vice president, in a manner that demonstrates his often-stated commitment to equality in appointments and electoral representation," she said.

Among female Zanu-PF senior officials who are seen as potential candidates to become State vice presidents are Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni and women's league boss Mabel Chinomona.

In December 2004, Zanu-PF amended its constitution to accommodate a female vice president, in what was seen as a move to block Mnangagwa from becoming the ruling party's other vice president, following the death of Simon Muzenda on September 20, 2003.

The other vice president at the time was the now late Joseph Msika.

Then, Mnangagwa had garnered the support of at least six of Zanu-PF's 10 provinces when Mugabe pulled the plug on him and allowed the amendment to sail through.

Six Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons were subsequently suspended by Mugabe for rooting for Mnangagwa after meeting in Tsholotsho ahead of the party's congress. The meeting became known as the Tsholotsho Declaration.

This saw Mujuru becoming vice president until she was sacked by Mugabe in December 2014, at the height of the ruling party's factional, tribal and succession wars - over false allegations that she wanted to topple the nonagenarian from power.

Mugabe went on to appoint Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko as his co-vice presidents in both Zanu-PF and the government - abandoning the women quota system in the process.

The resurgent clamour for a woman vice president comes as Mnangagwa is facing a difficult choice in replacing Mohadi.

It also comes as it has been the tradition since the consummation of the 1987 Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF Zapu that one of the vice presidents comes from Zapu, and also from Matabeleland.

However, the Unity Accord has no specific clause stating explicitly that one of the two vice presidents must come from either Zanu-PF or PF Zapu.

Mohadi resigned from office on March 1- marking the first time in the history of independent Zimbabwe that a sitting vice president has quit his or her job.

"I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realised that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the government chair.

"I have arrived at this decision not as a matter of cowardice, but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the president, so that it is not compromised or caricatured by actions that are linked to my challenges as an individual," he said.

"The inter-connectivity with social media ecologies have been relaying viral panics, peddling flames of lies - creating myths and muddling the reality of my life as a family man.

"I am a victim of information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage. Digital media, in their hybridity, have been abused by my enemies to blackmail me, but my spirit will never die.

"Following the recurring disinformation and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I'm stepping down as the vice president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of section 96 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (no.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect," Mohadi added.

Since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, vice presidents have either died in office or been fired.

The late Simon Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika and John Nkomo all died in office - while Mujuru was sacked from her position, at the height of Zanu-PF's tribal, factional and succession wars.

And in the twilight of Mugabe's rule, Generation 40 (G40) kingpins coalesced around the nonagenarian's erratic wife Grace - resulting in the group being involved in a hammer and tongs succession tussle with Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste.

Mugabe subsequently fired Mnangagwa in early November 2017, before he came back to become the country's new leader following a stunning and widely-supported military coup.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Luveve water situation improves

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

1 hr ago | 165 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

5 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

7 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Why are so many Countries Legalizing Cannabis?

8 hrs ago | 885 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo's interview was a disaster in the making

9 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Chamisa advised against election boycott

10 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

10 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

10 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

10 hrs ago | 901 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

10 hrs ago | 672 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

10 hrs ago | 1741 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

10 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

10 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Harare City Council director fired

10 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

10 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

10 hrs ago | 551 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

10 hrs ago | 1201 Views

2 die in accident

10 hrs ago | 870 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

10 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 857 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Police outrider buried

10 hrs ago | 671 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Used car import rules clarified

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

10 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

21 hrs ago | 1399 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

22 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

22 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

23 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

23 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days