Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance youths have blasted the swift trial and jailing of party activist and pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe by a Harare court while several corruption accused top Zanu-PF officials and allies still walked free.

Haruzivishe, an MDC youth assembly member, was last week convicted of inciting public violence and resisting arrest.
 

He was Tuesday sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on the first count before 10 months were suspended by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who presided over trial.

The activist was further sentenced to 12 months for the second count before six were suspended.

The sentences will run concurrently.

In a statement, MDC youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Chuma Tuesday blasted the "kangaroo justice" handed on his party colleague.

Chuma said the sentence was "mind-blowing" considering the officer in question made it clear he never attempted to arrest Haruzivishe.

He said the sentence was so outrageous that even village courts sitting under trees could not perform such "miscarriage of justice".

"The conviction of Mako and sentence does not only induce a sense of shock but confirms the capture of our courts by Emmerson Mnangagwa's unpopular dictatorship," said Chuma.

"Mako was convicted for blowing a whistle and for having resisted arrest by an officer who in court testified that he never attempted to arrest him.

"How does a whistle incite violence? What language does that whistle speak which can only be understood by those who arrested and incarcerated Mako?"

Haruzivishe led protests against the abduction of student journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa by the dreaded CIO's Ferret Force last year.

Chuma blasted the swiftness with which the courts have handed judgement on the opposition activist when there were several known Zanu-PF politicians who have never been treated with the same harsh hand despite overwhelming evidence linking them to high level corruption.

"It stinks with deception and capture that the same court that granted freedom to criminals like (former health minister) Obadiah Moyo who stole in excess of US$50 million Covid-19 public funds had the audacity to jail Mako for a whistle.

"This is the same court that was ready to let airport gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya walk scot free without opposing bail only to pull an about turn following a public outcry.

"We have every reason to question the probity and independence of a court that let free criminals like (former public service minister) Priscah Mupfumira who stole millions of public funds.

"The worst form of incitement of violence is jailing of a young activist for speaking to issues that appeal to masses."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

40 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

9 killed in car crash

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 893 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

14 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

17 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

17 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Luveve water situation improves

17 hrs ago | 383 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1012 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 858 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days