Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 45-YEAR-OLD Epworth man who had gone for an Easter holiday in Mazowe allegedly drowned at Doxford dam after taking a bath in Mazowe on Sunday.

Charles Rupanga of house number 3116 Overspill Epworth went to the dam to bath and began to swim after taking a bath.He swam and went to climb a tree which was on the middle of the dam before trying to swim back to the other side of the dam where his friend Godfrey Mharadzi (38) was standing and watching him swim.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.The body was subsquently retrieved by police subaqua.Police warned people to desist from playing from water bodies in case they get attacked by dangerous reptiles."People should desist from playing in water bodies least they get attacked by dangerous reptiles or drown as in this case," Dhliwayo said