Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Alliance on Wednesday called on international human rights organisations to recognise nine of its jailed activists as "political prisoners" while urging the United Nations to launch an urgent investigation into the abduction and torture of three female activists by state security agents.

MDC Alliance secretary for welfare Maureen Kademaunga, in a statement, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime had "intensified its clampdown on dissent and abuse of the courts to punish" his critics.

Kademunga's statement came as a court sentenced MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe to 36 months in jail, although part of the sentence was conditionally suspended leaving 14 months effective.

"Given his bad record of human rights abuses, Mnangagwa has no capacity or willingness to preside over a competent system that can effectively deliver justice and protect rights," Kademunga said.

The MDC Alliance called on international rights bodies to "recognise the status of political prisoner for Makomborero Haruzivishe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe, Tinashe Bwanaisa, Rakeshi Marufu, Collin Paison, Tafara Mafunde, Farai Chidziva and Trust Nyamado."

Further, the MDC Alliance urged the United Nations to "launch a rather urgent, thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the abduction and torture of Chimbiri, Mamombe and Netsai Marova" in May last year. The Zimbabwe government has charged the three women with faking their abduction, but the MDC Alliance says the incident remains an "outstanding act of criminal injustice which has also become the source of the repeated arbitrary imprisonment and harassment of the three."

"We make an urgent call on the government of Zimbabwe for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience and the nullification of their charges which are clearly punitive measures against their peaceful exercise of their human rights," said Kademunga.

The prison sentence for Haruzivishe and pending charges against dozens of activists has led to accusations that the government is persecuting the opposition, a charge the authorities deny.

Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in more than a decade is fuelling anger against Mnangagwa, who took over from the late Robert Mugabe after a coup in November 2017 promising to revive the economy and greater freedoms for citizens.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

46 mins ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

52 mins ago | 222 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

54 mins ago | 81 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

55 mins ago | 168 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

55 mins ago | 164 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

59 mins ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

60 mins ago | 155 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

NMBZ realises $705 million pre-tax profit

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe should've learnt how to run country from Rhodesians, not the wearing of colonial wigs

9 hrs ago | 1342 Views

'MDC A must NOT boycott elections' advised Magaisa - echo of ruinous GNU advice NOT to implement reforms

9 hrs ago | 870 Views

At least 10 killed as Mnangagwa dialed up rights abuses in 2020: Amnesty International

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Haruzivishe appealing both conviction and 'harsh' sentence, says lawyer

10 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

12 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

12 hrs ago | 2048 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

12 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

12 hrs ago | 1309 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

12 hrs ago | 494 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

12 hrs ago | 910 Views

Real change is what the people want

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

12 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

13 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

13 hrs ago | 651 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

13 hrs ago | 864 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

13 hrs ago | 907 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

9 killed in car crash

13 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

13 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days