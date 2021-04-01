Latest News Editor's Choice


6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SIX people succumbed to Covid-19 while 32 new cases were reported in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36 966.

The six deaths were reported in Harare and include casualties that had not been reported in time from previous days.

All new cases are local.

They were recorded in Bulawayo which had the highest, Harare, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South.

A total of 1 604 PCR tests were done and positivity was two percent.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 15 today from 14 the previous day.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 15 133 people received their first dose on April 6 bringing the cumulative total for first dose to 139 133 while 1 444 received their second dose bringing the cumulative for second dose to 23 500.

"As of 6 April 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 966 cases including 34 242 recoveries and 1 531 deaths. About 32 new cases and six deaths reported in the past 24 hours," read the Ministry statement.

The Ministry said as of 5 April 2021, at 3PM there were 18 hospitalised cases while none were asymptomatic and seven had mild to moderate symptoms and nine having severe symptoms.

Two patients were in intensive care units.

Twenty-three recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

Active cases went up to 654 from 651 the previous day.

Source - chroncile

