Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

by Simbarashe Sithole
THREE machete wielding robbers allegedly pounced on a Mt Darwin man  on Sunday and robbed him of his US$900.


Paul Gata (40) was assaulted with machetes all over the body by the unknown suspects when he was at the fireplace around 1am on the fateful day

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case saying robbery cases are spiraling in the province.

"Cases of robbery are mushrooming in the province as such we are hunting for three machete wielding robbers who pounced on Gata and robbed him of his wallet," Dhliwayo said.

Last week a female  artisanal miner in Shamva was also robbed of her US$3500 at her house by three armed robbers who are still at large.

Police warned people to tighten their security in their homes to avoid robbers from breaking in.

Source - Byo24news

