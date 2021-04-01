Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

by Shelton Muchena
2 hrs ago | Views
Realization of an inclusive and speedy post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action on inequalities that are responsible for poor health outcomes in the continent, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has said.
Speaking on the day to commemorate World Health Day, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said the pandemic has worsened health inequalities in the continent with the poor grappling with limited access to life-saving drugs and contraceptives.

"We need to act on the social and economic determinants of health, by working across sectors to improve living and working conditions, access to education for the most marginalized groups," Moeti said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

She said the theme of this year's World Health Day "Building a fairer, healthier world" reinforces the urgency to tackle financing and policy hurdles that have derailed access to quality healthcare services in Africa.

According to Moeti, discrimination based on gender, income, age, educational level, ethnicity and disability has fueled health inequalities in Africa.

"Recent data from 17 African countries show for example that a person with secondary school education is three times as likely to have access to contraception as someone who has not attended school," said Moeti.

She said high net-worth African women are five times more likely to deliver in health facilities and have their babies vaccinated against tuberculosis compared to those in the low-income category and robust engagement with communities is key to address health inequalities in Africa."Investment is also needed to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage, to protect individuals from financial hardship in accessing needed care and improve service coverage."

She added "In the past year, we have disseminated technical guidance on gender, equity and COVID-19 and trained over 30 country teams in gender and health equity integrated programming."

Moeti said the teams are using skills gained to support equitable health response, including to deal with gender-based violence in the context of COVID-19.

Source - Shelton Muchena

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

5 hrs ago | 1246 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

NMBZ realises $705 million pre-tax profit

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe should've learnt how to run country from Rhodesians, not the wearing of colonial wigs

13 hrs ago | 1500 Views

'MDC A must NOT boycott elections' advised Magaisa - echo of ruinous GNU advice NOT to implement reforms

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

At least 10 killed as Mnangagwa dialed up rights abuses in 2020: Amnesty International

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Haruzivishe appealing both conviction and 'harsh' sentence, says lawyer

13 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

15 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

16 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

16 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

16 hrs ago | 1391 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

16 hrs ago | 998 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

16 hrs ago | 524 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

16 hrs ago | 982 Views

Real change is what the people want

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

16 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

16 hrs ago | 970 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

16 hrs ago | 1201 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

16 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

16 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

16 hrs ago | 436 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

16 hrs ago | 905 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

16 hrs ago | 1015 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

16 hrs ago | 615 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 964 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

16 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

16 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

16 hrs ago | 313 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

16 hrs ago | 422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days