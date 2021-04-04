Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole/ Tarisai Mudahondo

A bribe-taking Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer Sergeant Seventeen Patrol (34) based at ZRP Nyamapanda station has been arrested for abuse of office charges after he allegedly demanded US$300 from a Covid-19 violator.According to the charge sheet seen by Bulawayo24.com, on the 25th day of December last year, at around 2200 hours, the Complainant was operating his business violating Covid 19 Regulations. On that same night, Sergeant Personal led a team of Police members from Kotwa post that were on patrol at Nyamureka Business Centre.The Police patrol team then arrived at the complainant's premises and dispersed all patrons who were drinking beer and he was made to close the bar."The next day Sergeant Seventeen and his patrol team reported at the complainant's premises in order to arrest him for the above-mentioned offence.The police patrol team took all the liquor from the bar and was conveyed to Kotwa Post and the complainant was made to pay ZW$500.00 fine.""On the 31st day of December 2020, for the second time Complainant violated Covid 19 regulations by operating his bar.On the 3rd day of April 2021, the accused person invited the Complainant at Kotwa Post to answer allegations of violating Covid 19 regulations.The accused person then recorded a Warned and Cautioned Statement from complainant and later on accused informed complainant that If he wished for the case to be swept down the carpet he must bring US$300-00 as bribe money.""On the 4th day of April 2021, the accused received US$20-00 from the Complainant as bribe but the accused kept on insisting that Complainant must pay US$300-00 as bribe money. On the 6th day of April 2021, Complainant proceeded to Police General Headquarters, Harare Internal Investigations and lodged his complaint.""On the 7th day of April 2021, Police General Headquarters initiated a trap to that effect. A team of five investigators led by Chief Inspector William Zogwa and in the company of the Complainant went at Kotwa Business Centre, Mudzi where the accused received US$300-00 trap money from the complainant.Upon receiving trap money from the Complainant, the accused was subsequently arrested by internal investigations team. The accused was then taken to ZRP Nyamapanda where he was handed over to CID Nyamapanda for further management."The accused is being charged for Contravening Section 174 of Criminal law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 "Criminal Abuse of Office". ZRP Nyamapanda C.R. 18/04/21 refers.The accused is currently detained at ZRP Nyamapanda pending further investigations. He is expected to appear at court on today 08 April, 2021.