Katsande set for Chiefs exit

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors skipper, Willard Katsande, is among a group of players who could move away from Kaizer Chiefs, at the end of the season. South Africa's glamour football club are trying to find a way out of the darkness.The Amakhosi have been largely unrecognisable, as one of the powerhouses of South African football, in recent years.Katsande, the veteran midfield enforcer, is one of the senior players at Chiefs, a club he has played for in the past decade, after joining them on August 15, 2011.His first game was in the MTN8 final against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, when he came in for Siphiwe Tshabalala, in the 81st minute.A loyal servant of the Amakhosi, he won the won Players' Player of the Season, May Player of the Month, Fan Player of the Season and Online Player of the Season and Player of the Season awards in May 2014. But, it appears, his time at Chiefs, could have come to an end.Itumeleng Khune, Philani Zulu and Dumisani Zuma are the other players whose future at the Amakhosi is now in doubt.Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama are also on the potential exit list but their names are still circled in red, pending the club's final decision at the end of the season. "Khune, Zulu and Zuma are not returning to Chiefs next season. Khune is going overseas," a source told KickOff.com."Parker, Manyama, Ntiya-Ntiya, Katsande, Moleko, Kambole are on the list but could survive depending on their performances during the remaining games."Chiefs have already released Siphelele Ntshangase. It appears, another Zimbabwean star, Khama Billiat, will stay at Chiefs, for another season. The Amakhosi travel to Guinea for the last match of the group stages, of their Champions League campaign, and a scoring draw could see them qualify for the quarter-finals, for the first time, in their history.Billiat and Castro missed the club's last few matches due to injury and Hunt is expecting a lot from the duo when they face the experienced Horoya side‚ who are expected to be difficult to beat at home."It is good to have Castro and Billiat back‚" Hunt said."We played last week and in the derby (against Orlando Pirates) where we couldn't make any changes. But now we have something and at least we can make changes in that position. "They (Billiat and Castro) had 20 odd minutes on the field‚ so they have to be ready for Saturday."We are very disappointed (with the 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch on Tuesday), I am disappointed. I mean‚ we were behind and managed to come back."We should have controlled the match a little bit better‚ defensively we have to be a little bit better and we allowed the ball to come into the box."The character was good and we tried to take it to three goals‚ but we should be better. I don't think there was any danger until they scored‚ I thought we had two great penalty shouts which we didn't get. In the first half it was Lebogang Manyama and in the second half it was Willard Katsande‚ and then they scored from two bad errors. It is one of those things.''