Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to commission a mobile network booster in Binga on Saturday, in a development expected to open up the district to investment.

There is limited access to many services in Binga while mobile and road network is a challenge.

The district relies on radio from neighbouring Zambia, thereby exposing the community to anti-government propaganda. Since independence Government has been working on improving citizens' access to services hence people in many areas are now accessing Government services online.

A broadcasting transmitter is being constructed near Manjolo Business centre to increase the district's access to radio and TV while roll-out of mobile phone base stations will also improve the communities' access to information.

On Saturday VP Chiwenga will commission a booster constructed by NetOne in Sianzyundu area. Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the whole province is poised for greater heights with various development projects being undertaken by the Second Republic and its development partners.

"The VP will commission a NetOne booster on Saturday and we are excited as a province because this puts us on the radar. This will go a long way in enhancing development in our province as all programmes will now be easy to manage even without driving to the site as we can link up with officers on the ground," said Minister Moyo.

He said improving mobile network connectivity will enhance e-learning and research as well as expose local youths to job opportunities.

"Children will now be able to research and access quality education because of availability of mobile and internet services since learning is now done online. Those seeking jobs can also take advantage of the services since job opportunities are also posted there.

"We have been making noise about this since the coming in of the New Dispensation. The community has been exposed to radio from Zambia while most places have no network. We are therefore elated as a province that the New Dispensation has heard our concerns," said Minister Moyo.

He said his office had engaged mobile phone operators to improve network coverage across the province especially in Binga, Hwange, Nkayi, Bubi and Tsholotsho where most communities have no network.

The Minister said he is waiting to be given a list of similar projects where network base stations are being built across the province.

The Second Republic has been commissioning community information centres countrywide to enhance network coverage which is key to development.

Source - the herald

