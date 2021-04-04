Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passport fees reviewed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Government yesterday marginally reviewed upwards, application fees for ordinary passports and approved the release by Treasury of US$4,5 million to boost the production cycle of passports and clear a 256 000 backlog.

The ordinary passport is now pegged at US$60 from US$53 while the one issued after three days now costs US$200 with the emergency one remaining at US$318.

Prior to the latest announcement, the Government was providing a subsidy for ordinary passports, with the production cost for a single passport at US$58.55.

There are three main stages in the production of passports, the first stage is the booklet printing which has a capacity to produce 8 000 passports a day. The personalisation stage the second step in the production line has the capacity of 2 500 a day and while the final stage, the quality control has a daily capacity of 2 000.

The production mismatch is caused by the absence of adequate resources at stages two and three to complement the first stage.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "Cabinet agreed that measures be taken to deal effectively with the current situation which is affecting locals and diasporans, alike.

"Thus passport fees were reviewed to US$60 and $200 for a three-day passport issuance, pegged at the average US$:ZW$ exchange rate.

"An emergency 24-hours passport remains pegged at a cost of US$318.00. This will ensure appropriate cost-factored passport revenue. E-Passport fees are pegged at US$80.00," she said.

"In addition, Treasury will provide US$4,5 million to purchase the required equipment and consumables."

Minister Mutsvangwa assured that passports issuance services would run uninterrupted until the backlog was cleared and the issuance shifts would be increased to three in order to expedite production.

"New machines are being acquired in order to improve operations. The training of personnel to work on the passport issuance programme will commence immediately.

"Import substitution will be embarked upon in order to reduce the imports bill by engaging local industry and the university innovation and industrial hubs," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet noted that failure to provide passports on time was causing inconveniences to citizens.

"The passport production factory has an installed production capacity of 8 000 passport booklets per day. However, the passport personalisation capacity is way below at 2 500 passports per day, while the installed quality assurance is further down at 2 000 passports per day.

"Foreign currency is required for the off-shore procurement of consumables. However, the current fees payable in the local currency are no longer viable due to the fact that the auction exchange rate, when applied to the fees charged, translate to unviable returns on expenses," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

More misery for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

6 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

6 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

6 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

6 hrs ago | 714 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

6 hrs ago | 807 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Drunk man kills brother

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

6 hrs ago | 709 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

6 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

20 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2638 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 878 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2941 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 678 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

22 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days