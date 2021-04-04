Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar maintains stability

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe dollar continues to maintain stability on the official weekly foreign currency exchange auction system with marginal fluctuations against the greenback exhibiting market confidence in the local currency.

On Tuesday the local dollar traded at 84,39 against the United States dollar from 84,40 last week. However, a total of US$25,3 million was awarded to bidders, much lower than last week's US$35,7 million.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) latest regular update, a total of 334 bids were allotted at the main, and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) auction platforms.

The bulk of the forex that companies sourced continued to be driven by critical raw materials that firms require to meet their production processes.

A total of US$11,6 million was for raw materials procurement while US$5 million was for machinery and equipment. Consumables and other electrical accessories got US$2,1 million and US$1,6 million went to the retail and distribution services.

Financial markets analyst, Mr George Nhepera, attributed the decline in the amount allocated to companies at the auction floors to Easter Holidays' break.

"The decline could have been related to the timing period of the auction being held shortly after the holiday when major industries had been closed," he said.

"The reduction in the allocated amount is not a cause of alarm, for it was able to meet the demand of foreign currency by the importers without changing much the exchange rate."

The auction platform was introduced last year in June to improve the productive sectors' accessibility to foreign currency for the procurement of critical raw materials.

Companies participating in the auction system have also been able to procure essential and strategic imports such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, fuel and electricity.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced that close to 800 companies have benefited from the weekly foreign trading system with a total of US$639,5 million having been allotted since the introduction of the platform.

The RBZ list indicated that 788 large corporates and SMEs in different productive sectors of the economy had secured forex from the auction system to import critical raw materials and equipment.

The bulk of the companies that have benefited from the auction system were companies in the agro-industrial sector such as the Bulawayo-based, United Refineries Limited, as well as Olivine Industries, among others.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

More misery for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

5 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk man kills brother

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Passport fees reviewed

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

17 hrs ago | 956 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2620 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2925 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 670 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

21 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days