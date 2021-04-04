Drunk man kills brother

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Brunapeg in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South province has been arrested after he killed his brother for trying to restrain him from assaulting their mother.Thabani Moyo of Fanyana Moyo's homestead New Line 1 in Brunapeg, killed his younger brother Jonathan Moyo (40) on Wednesday last week.Matabeleland South police provincial spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that has left villagers shell shocked."I can confirm that we have arrested one Thabani Moyo in connection with a murder case where he is reported to have killed his younger brother."The circumstances are that on March 31 at around 8pm, Jonathan Moyo was asleep when the accused came from Brunapeg Business Centre where he was drinking. Upon arrival, the accused found his mother in the kitchen and threatened to kill her over an undisclosed issue," said Insp Mangena.Sensing danger, the mother fled to a nearby bush and Jonathan who was asleep was woken up by the noise.According to witnesses, Jonathan tried to restrain Thabani who then stabbed him on the neck and back and he died on the spot.