Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THERE was chaos at Waterfalls Primary School in Harare last week when over 40 pupils were turned away after it emerged that their names were not on the school register after having been smuggled into class by a teacher allegedly working in cahoots with a driver.

This was discovered by the new deputy head after some teachers complained that they had about 60 pupils in one class.

An investigation by the school later revealed that a number of pupils were not registered with the school, but had been attending classes since last year.

According to an official at the school who requested anonymity, a normal class at the school ranges from 40 to 45 students depending on the size of the classroom.

Parents who spoke to NewsDay alleged that a teacher, Samuel Chitambara (27) and Fanuel Mutopo (driver), as facilitators between parents and administration, collected money ranging between US$50 and US$100 as enrolment fees, but they converted the money to their own use.

"We paid money in United States dollars and were given school bank details to pay fees. We bought uniforms and paid fees at the bank and our children went to school just for a week before they were turned away. This has been happening for the past few years, but the new staff in the admin exposed everything, we were duped," one of the parents said.

Contacted for comment, an official at the Primary and Secondary Education ministry's Highfield and Glen Norah district offices admitted on condition of anonymity that there were over 40 unregistered children coming in complete school uniform at the school since the opening of schools after the COVID-19 lock-
down.

"It is true that parents were deceived by Chitamba and Mutopo and were duped to pay money ranging between US$50 and US$100 per child, but we have advised all parents who are victims to report the issue to the nearest police station so that we can work together to investigate this issue," the official said.

"The school is not in a position to refund money which was handed direct to the duo in US dollars, but those who had deposited fees in our bank accounts will be refunded.

"Some of the duped parents are police officers."

The source added that the district set up a taskforce that was still investigating the matter and was given up to April 15 to give feedback to the Education ministry.

"A few parents are willing to cooperate, others are using emotions. I was even booed by the parents when I arrived at the school last week, which becomes difficult to investigate since parents are bitter as they demand a guarantee that their children be enrolled at the same school despite that the school has no capacity to recruit more students beyond what is required by the ministry," one of the investigators said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

More misery for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

6 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

6 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

6 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Drunk man kills brother

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Passport fees reviewed

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

6 hrs ago | 710 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

6 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

20 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2638 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 878 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2942 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 678 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

22 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days